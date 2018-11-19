The city police department's commercial auto theft unit had been investigating the alleged operation and obtained a search warrant Monday for a home in the 14000 block of Rutland, Officer Dan Donakowski said. (Photo: .)

Six people were arrested Monday after authorities busted a chop shop on Detroit's west side, police said.

The Police Department's commercial auto theft unit had been investigating the alleged operation and obtained a search warrant Monday for a home in the 14000 block of Rutland, Officer Dan Donakowski said.

That's where officials confiscated 12 stolen vehicles, four engines and several car parts, he said.

Police did not release further details on the probe or the six suspects arrested.

