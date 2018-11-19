CLOSE Police seek arsonist suspect The Detroit News

Detroit — Authorities are offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to a man accused of setting a fire Monday at a gas station on Detroit's west side.

The blaze was reported about 5:13 a.m. at the Spirit gas station on the 15300 block of Fenkell, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner for the Detroit Fire Department.

Authorities say an unidentified man in a hoodie poured gasoline on two store aisles before setting it ablaze and fleeing the scene.

Police and arson investigators remained at the scene Monday morning, reviewing footage and talking to witnesses.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, last seen wearing a light-gray hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the arson tip line at (313) 628-2900.

