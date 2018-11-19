A man and a woman were shot in separate incidents in Detroit on Friday evening, according to the Detroit Police Department. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit — An unidentified man was killed Sunday night while sitting in a new truck on Detroit's west side, police said.

The homicide took place about 9:15 p.m. on the 6000 block of St. Marys, said Detroit police spokesman Dontae Freeman. The area is south of West Warren and west of Greenfield.

Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired and arrived to find the victim shot multiple while sitting in a 2018 Dodge Ram.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, but he was dead on arrival. Police offered no estimate of the victim's age, and the circumstances preceding his death are not immediately known.

