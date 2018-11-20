Firefighters pulled out the victim after extinguishing the vacant structure in the 14000 block of Eastwood about 8:30 p.m., Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. (Photo: .)

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday night in a burning home on Detroit's east side.

Firefighters pulled out the victim after extinguishing the vacant structure in the 14000 block of Eastwood about 8:30 p.m., Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the man, believed to be 35-45 years old, had been inside.

"At this time, there were no signs of fire trauma, but the victim appeared to have trauma to the body," the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

An autopsy at the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police are probing the incident as a possible homicide, and arson officials call the blaze suspicious, Fornell said.

The discovery came the week after crews found remains at another burning house on the west side later identified as belonging to the son of Warren's police commissioner.

