LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

 

Celebration for fallen DFD firefighter Michael Lubig
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The U.S. flag flies from the platform of Detroit Fire Department Ladder 7 as hundreds of firefighters, family members and friends pay their respects to fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig in a service at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.
Buy Photo
The U.S. flag flies from the platform of Detroit Fire Department Ladder 7 as hundreds of firefighters, family members and friends pay their respects to fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig in a service at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This is the announcement of fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig, who died from a medical emergency after battling three fires and going on a medical run with his crew last week.
Buy Photo
This is the announcement of fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig, who died from a medical emergency after battling three fires and going on a medical run with his crew last week. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Loved ones embrace at the casket before firefighters file into the church.
Buy Photo
Loved ones embrace at the casket before firefighters file into the church. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A loved one cries as she pays her respects before firefighters file into the church.
Buy Photo
A loved one cries as she pays her respects before firefighters file into the church. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fire department chiefs wearing white hats file into the church with rank-and-file firefighters at the beginning of the service.
Buy Photo
Fire department chiefs wearing white hats file into the church with rank-and-file firefighters at the beginning of the service. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rank-and-file firefighters walk around the baptismal font as they walk in twos toward the casket at the beginning of the service.
Buy Photo
Rank-and-file firefighters walk around the baptismal font as they walk in twos toward the casket at the beginning of the service. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A firefighter carries the U.S. flag to present it to a family member before the casket is closed.
Buy Photo
A firefighter carries the U.S. flag to present it to a family member before the casket is closed. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Father Ray Stadmeyer sprinkles the casket with holy water.
Buy Photo
Father Ray Stadmeyer sprinkles the casket with holy water. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Firefighter Association Local 344 President Mike Nevin, center, addresses mourners.
Buy Photo
Detroit Firefighter Association Local 344 President Mike Nevin, center, addresses mourners. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Pall bearers carry the casket of fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig.
Buy Photo
Pall bearers carry the casket of fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Pall bearers and others lift the casket of fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig onto this fire truck before proceeding to the cemetery.
Buy Photo
Pall bearers and others lift the casket of fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig onto this fire truck before proceeding to the cemetery. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The helmet of the fallen Detroit firefighter rests on his casket before this engine proceeds to the cemetery.
Buy Photo
The helmet of the fallen Detroit firefighter rests on his casket before this engine proceeds to the cemetery. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Pall bearers and others encircle the casket of fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig before proceeding to the cemetery.
Buy Photo
Pall bearers and others encircle the casket of fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig before proceeding to the cemetery. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Firefighters embrace after the service for fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig.
Buy Photo
Firefighters embrace after the service for fallen Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Detroit — Firefighter Michael Lubig spent most of his adult life in a job where humor is the antidote to tragedy. It only made sense that his funeral Tuesday was marked with laughter.

    Lubig, 46, collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack Nov. 12 near the end of a 24-hour shift. More than 500 people, including upwards of 300 firefighters from multiple departments, attended his final mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Boston-Edison.

    The son of a retired Detroit fire lieutenant, Lubig was remembered as a professional but also a prankster — someone who might deliver a urinal to a friend's front lawn, or even a toilet filled with cement to make it harder to haul away.

    A carpet layer on the side, he would work for friends in exchange for a few beers and a few laughs ... but while he was on the job, he'd set his buddy's alarm clock for the middle of the night.

    Mike Urbas, a close friend and fellow Detroit firefighter, noted that Lubig donated his organs, a gesture in keeping with his selfless nature.

    Among them were his corneas, "and let that stranger know, Mike was colorblind," Urbas said. "At least, that's what he told me. You never knew if he was messing with you."

    Lubig, who lived with his wife, Lisa, in Marysville, was assigned to Engine 58 on the east side but was working a shift as an acting sergeant with the west-side Squad 4 when he had a medical emergency.

     

    All of 5-foot-7 in the most optimistic estimate, he answered to "little buddy" in the firehouses where he spent just shy of 20 years. Father Ray Stadmeyer of Most Blessed Sacrament told mourners that other firefighters would sometimes leave a step stool near the truck, or tell him, "C'mon, Mike, jump in my pocket."

    Lubig left behind four children, six grandchildren and some enduring rules of life for his kids. "No lazy. No lying. No whining," Stadmeyer said. "It seems to me that was the epitome of what he was about."

    Only three weeks before his death, Lubig had run a half-marathon. He also enjoyed martial arts, hunting, fishing, karaoke, and wearing ghastly outfits — typically out-of-date tuxedos with ruffled shirts — to friends' retirement parties.

    Burial was at Elmwood Cemetery. His hearse was accompanied by trucks and other fire apparatus from as far away as Battle Creek.

    nrubin@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/11/20/detroit-firefighter-remembered-praise-laughs/2069227002/