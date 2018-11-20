Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 51-year-old man died after being shot at least twice in a drive-by shooting Monday night in southwest Detroit, police said.

The homicide took place about 7:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of South Electric, which is south of Schaefer and east of Fort Street.

Police say a witness reported hearing a gunshot, then looked out the window to see a vehicle fleeing the area and the victim on the ground, wounded.

He had been shot in his chest and left wrist. A man was performing CPR on the victim when medics arrived and assumed control of his treatment. But the victim died at the scene.

No vehicle or suspect description was immediately offered.

