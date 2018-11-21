Two men robbed the Family Dollar store on the 14300 block of Gratiot on Nov. 20, 2018. (Photo: Google Maps)

Detroit — Two men who police described as both tall with guns robbed a Family Dollar store on Detroit's east side Tuesday night.

The armed robbery took place about 9:25 p.m. at the Family Dollar on the 14300 block of Gratiot, north of East Seven Mile.

Detroit police spokesman Dontae Freeman says the two men entered the store, pointed a gun at the 25-year-old male clerk and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied, and the men left.

Police offered descriptions of the two suspects. Both are black males standing about 6 feet tall.

One is slim with a medium complexion, with a black-and-gray mask and a handgun.

The other is slim with light skin, dark-gray jogging pants and a handgun. Police say they may have fled in an older model silver Ford Taurus, north on Gratiot, headed toward Eight Mile.

