2 armed men rob Family Dollar on Detroit's east side
Detroit — Two men who police described as both tall with guns robbed a Family Dollar store on Detroit's east side Tuesday night.
The armed robbery took place about 9:25 p.m. at the Family Dollar on the 14300 block of Gratiot, north of East Seven Mile.
Detroit police spokesman Dontae Freeman says the two men entered the store, pointed a gun at the 25-year-old male clerk and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied, and the men left.
Police offered descriptions of the two suspects. Both are black males standing about 6 feet tall.
One is slim with a medium complexion, with a black-and-gray mask and a handgun.
The other is slim with light skin, dark-gray jogging pants and a handgun. Police say they may have fled in an older model silver Ford Taurus, north on Gratiot, headed toward Eight Mile.
