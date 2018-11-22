Buy Photo Fan favorite Captain Underpants soars over the parade route, brought to you by The Detroit News! (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Since 1924, when Hudson’s display manager Charles Wendel decided Detroit needed a Thanksgiving parade, crowds have gathered along Woodward Avenue to partake in a spectacle featuring big paper mache heads, themed floats, area marching bands and, for much of that time, a Detroit Lions home game afterward.

Volunteer Sarah Mickowski of New Baltimore helps keep the Optimus Prime balloon from transforming into a fly away fiasco.

The crowds bundle up along Woodward Ave. for a chance to see St. Nick pass by.

The theme of the 2018 America’s Thanksgiving Parade is “Art, Heart and Soul,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, which puts on the parade.

This year's parade will honor two Detroiters who’ve died in the last year: Art Van Elslander, who once saved the event financially, and Aretha Franklin.

The 10 millionth production Ford Mustang glides down Woodward near Comerica Park.

Lions mascot Rory and the Tigers mascot PAWS wave to the crowds along Woodward Ave. There were no reported injuries.

Franklin's family members will ride in the parade in two Ford Mustangs, Michaels said. Playing Aretha Franklin tunes behind them will be the Cass Tech marching band, one of 13 bands performing Thursday.

“We just wanted (to honor Franklin) with a touch of class,” Michaels told The News Wednesday.

David Van Elslander, left, and his brother, Gary ride along in a Ford Mustang while waving to the crowds.

Do not be alarmed by the presence of clowns along Woodward Avenue during the parade. About 200 of them, in personalized clown suits, face paint, the entire works, will walk the parade, as they have for about the last 35 years.

Members of the Detroit Police Mounted Unit head down the parade route.

Despite a stigma against clowns that recently led Oak Park to initially ban clown costumes at a Halloween event — and then simply ask that people use good judgment in choosing non-scary costumes — the Distinguished Clown Corp continues in its mission: raise money for The Parade Company. The Parade Company, in return, provides customized clown suits for Corp members, who each donate $1,000 for the privilege.

Thursday morning, before joining the parade, the cavalcade of clowns assembled in the Detroit Industry Murals room of the Detroit Institute of Arts, for a group photo.

Art Van Elslander waves to parade watchers in this file photo from Nov. 24, 2011, during the 85th America's Thanksgiving Parade.

Wednesday night, said Corp member David Andrea of Ann Arbor, the Corp went to Metro Airport in Romulus, greeting returning expatriates and travelers as they reached Metro Detroit.

There are no red balloons to be found among this bunch. Just beads, which they hand out to children along the route.

For Rebecca Hovarter, right, of Howell, America's Thanksgiving Parade is a family tradition.

For Rebecca Hovarter, 45, of Howell, America’s Thanksgiving Parade is a family tradition.

Time was, when she was a child, the family would bring ladders and scaffolding and the clan of 25 would enjoy both the spectacle and the togetherness of the holiday.

Things have changed over the years, as the family has spread out, the parade clan is about half the size it was at its height. This year, early-arriving relatives got a spot upwind of Hovarter and her daughter’s preferred spot, at Woodward north of Farnsworth.

The easy parking near the DIA, the easy path from there to the freeway, and the elevated lawn all make that spot ideal for the self-described “vertically challenged” pair.

Honoring her late mother, Hovarter wore a turkey-shaped hat and turkey-themed apron, the same she’ll wear after the parade when she’s back home, putting the finishing touches on dinner.

Leaving early is not an option. Not when “the entire reason we’re here” is to see Santa Clause, who arrives at the end. On a day not even expected to reach the freezing point, it will be cold, but Hovarter believes it will be worth the wait.

Jessica Konopka and her 11 month old son Patrick, both of Northville and both dressed for the cold.

A very cold man approached Nick Kokotovich and asked: “You selling egg sandwiches?”

It was not an illogical question, seeing Kokotovich cooking eggs on a griddle along the parade route, it’s heat providing warmth on a day cold enough to make paradegoers’ breath visible as it left their bodies.

But the answer was still no. That food was for family, not a hustle for extra cash.

For Kokotovich, 42, who came to the parade down Woodward, from Pleasant Ridge, the cold wasn’t enough to deter his first trip to the parade in the last decade. The last time he came, he said, it was not only cold — it rained, too. It was enough to make him think “why would I ever do this again?” he said.

His three children, and his extended family, ended up being reason enough to change his mind.

Santa Claus gets a float of his own as he heads south on Woodward to officially start the holiday season.

As Santa Claus headed south on Woodward, paradegoers at points north packed up their chairs, their blankets, their griddles and left.

Santa Claus has come to the town. All were now free to enjoy Christmas music without being accused of doing so prematurely.

“Ho ho ho,” Santa said as his float passed Parsons. “I love you and I’ll see you soon.”

