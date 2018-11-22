Buy Photo A 53-year-old black woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face Wednesday night, the night before Thanksgiving, on Livernois, just south of 8-Mile. (Photo: The Detroit News, file)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 53-year-old black woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face Wednesday night, the night before Thanksgiving, on Livernois, just south of 8-Mile.

The shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. in a parking lot outside of Baker's Keyboard Lounge, police said.

Police say the victim exited the lounge and sat in her 2010 Chevy Equinox, before the sound of gunshots were heard in the area.

A friend found the victim, who had a gunshot wound to her face. Medics conveyed her to an area hospital, where she’s listed in critical condition.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/11/22/woman-shot-face-northwest-detroit/2085375002/