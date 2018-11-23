Buy Photo Detroit police cruiser (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Two Detroit police officers have been hospitalized after a crash on the city's west side, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred at 10:22 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pierson and Grand River.

Both officers were traveling southbound on Pierson when the driving officer disregarded a stop sign, police said. The officer entered the roadway, striking a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old man traveling westbound on Grand River.

Police say the officers are in temporary serious condition.

The citizen's vehicle also had a 37-year-old male passenger in the car. Police did not have updates on their conditions.

