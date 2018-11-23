Canadian barge hits the edge of Nicholson Pier in Detroit River Friday morning. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Detroit — A Canadian barge is stuck in the Detroit River Friday after crashing into a pier, U.S. Coast Guard Detroit officials say.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. when crew members on the Anglian Lady were traveling from Sault Ste. Marie to the Nicholson terminal, said Justin Bommer, ensign of the Coast Guard.

"They were heading to Nicholson to offload steel cables and then they would have headed to Windsor, however, when they got to the terminal, they struck the pier," Bommer said. "There is a report of damage."

The pier was struck on the port side and created a hole above water level on the barge. There is 9 feet of water in the thruster room and voids are unacceptable due to cargo, he said.

Bommer said there were no injuries reported and Coast Guard investigators were en route Friday afternoon to examine the scene.

"We're not sure the extent of the damage and it's unclear what happened," Bommer said.

