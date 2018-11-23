Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday while he and his girlfriend were driving on the city's west side, authorities said.

Police say the incident occurred at 1:37 am. Friday in the area of North Campbell Street and West Warren Avenue.

His girlfriend told police two men entered her boyfriend's car, shot him in the head and then fled on foot.

A medic unit arrived and pronounced him dead on scene. Police have no descriptions on the two armed men.

If anyone has information on the crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

