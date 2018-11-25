Detroit – A workshop is scheduled in Detroit for community officials, transit agencies, planners, school districts and engineers interested in learning about a competitive grant program for transportation and other projects.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments says details about the Transportation Alternatives Program will be given Dec. 10 through its SEMCOG University.

The agency says it will receive at least $5 million for the fiscal year 2020 program that funds bicycle facilities, shared-use paths, green infrastructure, safe routes to school and other projects.

Participants must register for the workshop. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 20. Funding decisions are expected to be made next June.

SEMCOG supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources. It serves Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

