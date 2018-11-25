The Goodfellows, the charity familiar for selling newspapers to raise funds for children, march on Woodward. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News)

Members of the Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit will sell papers on Monday to raise money for their annual campaign to provide holiday gifts for children.

The sales day starts at 6 a.m. through lunchtime, the group said, when Detroit police officers and firefighters take to the streets to sell “Goodfellow editions” of The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press.

Donations are welcome and money raised will go to the organization’s $1.25 million goal for 33,000 gift packages for needy children in Metro Detroit so there'll be "no kiddie without a Christmas," it's motto since its founding in 1914.

Previous sales days have raised more than $40,000, the nonprofit said in a news release.

Judges Emily Stanczak, left, 9, of Auburn Hills and Amaria Clark, 10, of Redford carefully consider their choices from an array of fancifully dressed dolls during the annual judging of the Goodfellows doll-dressing competition at Comerica Bank in downtown Detroit on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Hundreds of volunteers dress the thousands of dolls that will be distributed to little girls from poor families in Detroit and nearby cities. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

An annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday outside the Guardian Building in downtown Detroit at 500 Griswold. The parade will feature the Detroit School of Arts marching band and a special appearance by PAWS, the official mascot of the Detroit Tigers baseball team.

Papers can be bought at the following locations:

Cadillac Place, 3044 W. Grand Blvd.

Comerica’s Michigan market headquarters, 411 W. Lafayette

Renaissance Center, inside

New Center One Building, 3031 W. Grand Blvd.

Fisher Building, 3011 W. Grand Blvd.

DTE Energy headquarters, 1 Energy Plaza

Penobscot Building, 645 Griswold

One Campus Martius, 1050 Woodward Ave.

Eastern Market, Russell Street Deli, 2465 Russell St.

One Detroit Center, Woodward and Larned

Buy Photo An Old Newsboy accepts a donation from a little girl to help raise money for the Goodfellows fund during the 1953 Christmas season. (Photo: The Detroit News archives)

Sales Day is an important component for the organization annually, organizers said. So far, just under $364,000 has been raised, which is 29 percent of the goal.

Needy children in Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods and River Rouge will receive gift packages Dec. 3-15. This year, 9,000 dolls will be given to little girls aged 4-9 as part of the Goodfellows packages, which also contain books, warm clothes, dental health kits, toys and candy.

For information, go to detroitgoodfellows.org.

