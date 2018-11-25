The shooting happened at the House of Zen, 14501 Mack Ave, shortly before 5:40 p.m. when two security guards saw a person on the business's property, police said. (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit — A security guard was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon while patrolling at an east side marijuana dispensary.

The shooting happened at the House of Zen, 14501 Mack Ave, shortly before 5:40 p.m. when two security guards saw a person on the business's property, police said. One of the security guards confronted the suspect and he left, getting into an older model grey Silverado.

The suspect then started firing at the two security guards. One of the security guards shot back. The other guard was struck twice, police said, once in the chest and right side arm pit area.

The wounded security guard was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Police are searching for the suspect.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/11/25/security-guard-shot-east-side-detroit-pot-dispensary/2107540002/