The Detroit Medical Center has been cited by a federal agency for infection-control issues, including bugs flying around an intensive care unit, that were found during a recent inspection at Harper University Hospital.

The Department of Health & Human Services’ Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services had started investigating allegations of dirty surgical instruments and other quality problems at the system last month following claims from physicians.

Failed inspections can result in the loss of federal Medicare and Medicaid funding if serious problems are not fixed. The federal agency also has the power to close hospitals or ban them from providing some medical services.

In a Nov. 7 letter to Harper University Hospital, CMS said a facility survey completed by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs about three weeks earlier found multiple significant deficiencies that “limit … capacity to render adequate care and to ensure the health and safety of your patients.”

The DMC responded with a letter to the federal agency last week listing actions intended to fix the problems.

The list of problems inspectors noted included:

♦Two cardiologists wearing surgical skull caps without a bouffant protective covering as required.

♦An intensive care patient's catheter bag hanging from the side of the bed frame and touching the floor.

♦Multiple large spills, dirt and debris on the hospital's kitchen floor, along with a “black film substance” on tray holding arms. A walk-in cooler had wrapped food but no preparation date displayed, and other items were uncovered.

♦Small black bugs flying around in an ICU and nurses reporting the insects had been present for months.

♦A third-floor operating suite table with a surgical tray draped in blue towels before a delivery, violating infection-control rules.

DMC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

In its response to the findings on Nov. 21, the DMC said hospital officials had taken numerous actions, including:

♦Requiring only disposable headgear covering hair.

♦Re-educating workers on proper handling of catheter bags.

♦Reviewing a sterile techniques policy with clinical staff during daily huddles.

♦Staffers extensively cleaning the kitchen, establishing a maintenance routine schedule, and covering labeling and dating all food stored in coolers.

♦Contracting with a pest control company to address insects.

“Noncompliance with corrective action by hospital staff will result in immediate remediation and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the hospital’s human resources policies and procedures,” the response read.

The next step in the process is an unannounced survey, a CMS representative said Monday night.

The situation follows other problems at DMC.

A six-month Detroit News investigation published in 2016 found the system had long been plagued with dirty surgical instruments.

The health system subsequently failed state and federal inspections at several of its hospitals and was threatened with the loss of federal funding before the problems were corrected.

This year, three cardiologists and the top doctor at DMC Heart Hospital claimed they were terminated from or resigned their leadership posts after they made repeated complaints about poor patient care, including one patient death and the discovery of a tray of dirty surgical instruments.

The DMC said the leadership transitions followed “a thorough review led by outside counsel into complaints from other physicians and team members.” It also confirmed that a tray of dirty instruments was discovered by an orthopedic surgeon but said no patients were exposed.

