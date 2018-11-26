A Wayne County jail inmate who was shot and killed Friday by a sheriff's deputy during a struggle in a medical transport van was in a wheelchair, officials said Monday. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images)

A Wayne County jail inmate who was shot and killed Friday by a sheriff's deputy during a struggle in a medical transport van was in a wheelchair, officials said Monday.

"I can't tell you what led up to the struggle," Wayne County Undersheriff Daniel Pfannes said. "One would think his motivation was to escape. It's possible this inmate had other plans.

Pfannes identified the inmate as Martez Jamario Webb, 28, during a news conference Monday.

"Whether it was to bring about harm to the officer or bring about harm to himself, I can't speculate," he said. "We have to wait until the investigation is complete."

The Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department are handling the investigation, Pfannes said.

Webb was charged last month with possession of a financial transaction device and possession of personal identification information with intent to commit identity theft, according to Wayne County Circuit Court records. Both crimes are felonies and if convicted, he faced up to four years in prison for each count.

He pleaded no contest to the charge on Nov. 12 and was scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3, according to court records.

Pfannes said Webb has a previous criminal record, which includes weapons charges.

The incident occurred at 4:25 p.m. Friday on the westbound Interstate 94 ramp at I-75, officials said.

Pfannes said the inmate was being transported from an area hospital back to a Wayne County Jail, where he was expected to be held in the infirmary. The man had been in the hospital for a pre-existing medical condition, according to Pfannes.

The undersheriff said the sheriff's office had hired a private company to transport the inmate because he was in a wheelchair. Not all of the office's vehicles are equipped to transport inmates who use a wheelchair and it's not known if the ones it does have were in service on Friday, he added. He also said the hospital arranged transportation, not the sheriff's office.

At some point during the trip back to jail, Webb attacked the van's driver and the officer, a sheriff's deputy with more than 13 years of experience, who was seated in the front passenger seat, Pfannes said.

Webb and the officer struggled in the rear of the van as it continued traveling on the freeway.

"It was an extremely violent struggle," the undersheriff said. "It was absolutely life or death."

During the struggle, Webb had taken the deputy's firearm but the officer was able to get it back with the help of the van's driver and shoot the inmate, he said.

"At one juncture, the inmate had control of the deputy's firearm point," Pfannes said. "I think if it hadn't been for the intervention of the driver, it would have been very terrible."

He also said at one point during the altercation, mace was discharged, but it's not clear who deployed it.

Pfannes said the officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since been assigned to a job that has minimal contact with inmates while the shooting is investigated.

The van driver was not injured, he said.

