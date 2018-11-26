Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Police in Detroit are investigating a shooting, an armed carjacking, and a smash-and-grab burglary that all took place early Monday.

The shooting took place at about 3:30 a.m. on the 18000 block of Fitzpatrick, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's off Chicago Boulevard and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Lowe said police responded to a reported shooting to find the victim, a 37-year-old man, who'd been shot in his right leg and was slipping in and-out of consciousness. Medics transported him to an area hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

The circumstances preceding the shooting are unknown.

Some 40 minutes earlier, at Liberal and Crusade on the city's east side, a 21-year-old man was sitting in his gray 2011 Chevy Cruze when he was approached on foot by an armed man. That's south of East State Fair and west of Kelly.

The suspect demanded the victim exit the vehicle, which he did. The armed man and a second suspect then stole items from the victim before driving off in his vehicle.

No detailed description of either suspect was immediately available.

Police are also investigating a smash-and-grab at a business on the city's west side, Lowe said.

The burglary took place at about 3:40 a.m. on the 8800 block of Hubbell, which is at Joy Road.

Police say four suspects drove what police believe is a stolen U-Haul truck into the back of a store, broke in, stole items and fled.

The truck was found about an hour later, burned, on the east side at Van Dyke and Conger, Lowe said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

