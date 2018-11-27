A 28-year-old man was shot in his right arm early Tuesday morning while leaving a music studio on the city's east side, police said. (Photo: .)

Detroit — A 28-year-old man was shot in his right arm early Tuesday morning while leaving a music studio on the city's east side, police said.

The shooting reportedly took place at 3:16 a.m. in the area of East Seven Mile and Schoenherr, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The victim told officers he and another man, 22, were leaving the studio — which police did not name — and entering a vehicle when he heard shots and realized he had been hit in his right arm, Lowe said.

The second man then drove the victim to an area hospital, where he's listed in stable condition. Police met the victim at the hospital and have been unable to confirm the scene of the shooting, she said.

