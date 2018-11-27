Detroit police seek suspect in shooting that killed 1, wounded 1
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect and vehicle in connection to an east-side shooting two weeks ago.
Police said one man was killed and another wounded in the shooting, which happened about 3:40 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 1800 block of E. Outer Drive near Eight Mile and Dequindre.
On Tuesday, officials released video of the incident, the suspect and the vehicle he got into after the shooting.
Read: 2 teens shot, 1 killed on east side
Officials said the suspect walked past the two victims, both 18, turned around and fired shots at them.
The victim who survived the shooting ran to the 20000 block of Mitchell, about a third of a mile north and east of the shooting scene, after being wounded, according to authorities.
Police said the suspect is a man about six feet tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "Nike" on the back, black jogging pants and black shoes.
After the shooting, he was seen getting into a gray or silver Dodge Charger with black stripes on the side.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or (313) 338-9436 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs