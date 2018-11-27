Detroit — Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that injured a 30-year-old woman as she sat on the couch in her living room on the city's northwest side.

The shooting took place at about 5:45 a.m. in the 12000 block of Stout, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Plymouth Road and east of Burt.

Police responded to the area to find the home marked with bullet holes and discovered the victim on the floor of her living room.

Lowe said the woman had been shot in the right leg. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where she was listed in temporary serious condition.

No suspect description was immediately offered.

