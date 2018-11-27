A 63-year-old man was shot in the face Tuesday morning and then had his car stolen on Detroit's west side, police say. (Photo: File)

Detroit — A 63-year-old man was shot in the face Tuesday morning and then had his car stolen on Detroit's west side, police say.

The shooting took place just before 5 a.m., said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The victim told police the shooting took place on Fenkell, but couldn't be more specific, Lowe said.

The victim told police he arrived to meet an "unknown man at an unknown location," but when he arrived, the suspect got into his silver 2010 Ford Fusion, pulled a gun, and shot him in the left cheek before pushing the victim out of the vehicle and driving off, Lowe said.

The victim knocked on a door in the neighborhood, and that person called 911. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

