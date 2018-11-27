Isaac White Jr., 27, and his brother Shyheim White, 24, whose bodies were found in a burning home early September 25, 2018, on Detroit's west side. (Photo: Photo courtesy Crime Stoppers of Michigan.)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $2,500 for tips leading to suspects in a shooting that left two brothers dead on Detroit's west side.

Isaac White Jr. and Shyheim White both were attacked while at a home on the 19000 block of Fielding sometime after 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24, investigators said in a statement Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the location about 3:20 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a blaze. They found their bodies inside, according to city officials.

Isaac White, 27, was a Chadsey High School graduate who wanted to become a professional singer, and his 24-year-old brother worked at Mastronardi Produce in Livonia, Crime Stoppers said.

If the group receives information leading to an arrest before 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, officials plan to add $1,000 to the reward.

Anyone with tips can anonymously call 1-800 SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/11/27/tips-sought-detroit-brothers-slaying/2132538002/