Tips sought in Detroit brothers' slaying
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $2,500 for tips leading to suspects in a shooting that left two brothers dead on Detroit's west side.
Isaac White Jr. and Shyheim White both were attacked while at a home on the 19000 block of Fielding sometime after 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24, investigators said in a statement Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the location about 3:20 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a blaze. They found their bodies inside, according to city officials.
Isaac White, 27, was a Chadsey High School graduate who wanted to become a professional singer, and his 24-year-old brother worked at Mastronardi Produce in Livonia, Crime Stoppers said.
If the group receives information leading to an arrest before 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, officials plan to add $1,000 to the reward.
Anyone with tips can anonymously call 1-800 SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.
