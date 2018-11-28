Buy Photo Mayor Mike Duggan held a press conference Monday to address the situation with Robert Carmack. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Auto shop owner Robert Carmack is planning to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to "tell my story" and reveal new information that he says he's uncovered about Mayor Mike Duggan.

Carmack said he intends to provide reporters with documents and video footage during an 11 a.m. press conference inside his collision shop on Michigan Avenue just days after Duggan held a media briefing of his own to announce he's asked state authorities to investigate threats made by Carmack in retaliation for city lawsuits.

The mayor contends Carmack has threatened to "embarrass me" after the city declined to drop a $1 million lawsuit it filed against him over a property Carmack had been seeking to buy from Detroit more than a decade ago.

"This is a terrible situation. I have to choose between protecting the interests of the city or protecting my family," the mayor told reporters Monday at City Hall. "No matter how painful the consequences may be, I am not going to give in to these threats."

Carmack on Monday called Duggan "scared" and "desperate," denying any assertion that he's threatened the mayor.

"He thinks he's being attacked by what? By me putting a video on a truck? I don't think that's attacking him," Carmack told The News late Monday. "Guess what, he's a public figure. He works 24-7 for the City of Detroit. He's driving a city car, he's driving city gas. We need to know where he's at. He's got to answer to the people of Detroit."

Duggan has said that in 2007, a company owned by Carmack proposed buying a parcel of land in the city for $250,000.

On June 20, 2007, Detroit's City Council approved the sale but Carmack, Duggan said, failed to complete payment and sign the documents. As a result, the land has been in city ownership ever since.

A lawsuit filed by the city contends that Carmack in 2016 took the old draft documents from 2007 and used them to fraudulently represent that he did own the property.

He then sold the property to an out-of-state investor and pocketed $1 million, the city contends in its June lawsuit against Carmack.

Days later, Carmack's private investigators "began following my every move, looking for embarrassing information to use against me," the mayor said Monday.

Earlier this month, Carmack contacted Detroit's Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia and demanded the city settle its outstanding $1 million lawsuit, the mayor contends.

Carmack also allegedly demanded the city settle a second suit related to land where his auto shop is located on Michigan Avenue. Carmack has refuted the claims.

Carmack earlier this month used a billboard truck to publicly air footage captured by a private investigator of the mayor's comings and goings.

The video shows Duggan driving himself without his personal protection unit after work hours to a home in Novi, where he spends between a few minutes to a few hours on numerous occasions over the summer. A woman seen on the video is present at the home at least two different times.

Duggan and his wife, Lori Maher, released a statement earlier this month defending their marriage after Carmack made the recordings public.

Last week, he filed a lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court alleging the city has denied his request for security tapes at the Manoogian Mansion that he has said will show that the mayor does not reside in the city full time.

Duggan said he's felt that Carmack is pressuring him to modify the city's legal case "to embarrass me or my family." It'll be up to authorities to determine whether Carmack's actions amount to extortion, the mayor said.

Michigan State Police confirmed that they were contacted by Duggan's office on Monday and are investigating.

