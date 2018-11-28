Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 31-year-old man is in temporary serious condition after being shot in the stomach by a man who confronted him in Detroit's east side Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:15 a.m. on Whittier near Riad, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's east of Kelly.

Police say the victim was walking when he was approached by a man, about 30, and the two exchanged words.

The second man then pulled a handgun and shot the victim in his stomach before fleeing.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital. No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

