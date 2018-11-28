Buy Photo police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in his 30s after a body was found near Interstate 96 on Detroit's west side Wednesday morning.

Police received a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. about the bod, and responded to the area of Littlefield and the Jeffries Service Drive, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/11/28/mans-body-found-off-96-west-side/2136260002/