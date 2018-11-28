Buy Photo Justly Johnson, left, and Kendrick Scott listen in court Wednesday as they are exonerated. They spent years in prison on a murder conviction for a 1999 Mother's Day slaying. (Photo: Oralandar Brand-Williams, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit – Two Detroit men imprisoned for nearly 20 years for a Mother's Day murder of a 35-year-old mother were exonerated Wednesday and are expected to be released from custody soon.

Justly Johnson, 43, and Kendrick Scott, 39, were cleared Wednesday by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Donald Knapp after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office told the judge it was dismissing the case.

The men, wearing green jail garb, smiled as Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Athina Siringas announced the decision to dismiss the case.

Scott's mother, Earnestine Smith, who sat in a wheelchair in the courtroom, exclaimed minutes later: "He's coming home!"

Smith added, "It's been too long. They put my child in jail for nothing."

Kaurita Lamb, a friend of Johnson's, also expressed satisfaction at the decision.

"I’m happy ... he was innocent," Lamb said. "He was with me the day it happened. I was his alibi and nobody asked me (to testify). I know he didn’t do it. I’m so happy. It was a long time when you’re innocent. They need to do something different with the justice system, though."

Johnson and Scott have steadfastly professed their innocence in the killing of Lisa Kindred on Mother's Day in 1999 on the city's east side. Kindred, of Roseville, was shot in the heart as she waited outside her in-laws’ house on Bewick Street. A lone gunman rushed up and shot Kindred, who was in the family’s van with her three children.

Earlier this year, the Michigan Supreme Court ordered a new trial for Johnson and Scott following earlier proceedings in which lawyers for the Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School cited, among many things, that a new witness had been discovered in the case.

Buy Photo Earnestine Smith, the mother of Kendrick Scott, reacts to news that her son and his co defendant were exonerated Wednesday of a 1999 murder conviction. (Photo: Oralandar Brand-Williams, The Detroit News)

UM law professor Imran Syed. who is assistant director of the Michigan Innocence Clinic, said: "it's been about nine years that I've been talking about this day with Justly."

Syed was the lead lawyer on the efforts by the Innocence Clinic to clear Johnson and Scott.

"I wish there was a way to give him back his time," said Syed.

University of Michigan law professor David Moran, a co-founder of the Michigan Innocence Clinic, said after the hearing that "it never gets old" helping defendants who were wrongfully convicted.

He said the clinic, which was established in 2009, has helped cleared 21 others in similar cases.

Former television news investigative reporter Scott Lewis, who first reported about the case for WXYZ (Ch. 7) in 2011, also helped in investigating the case to help clear the men.

Lewis, who's now a private investigator, was as emotional as family members, the lawyers and other supporters in hearing that the charges were dropped against the men.

"This is so satisfying both professionally and personally," said Lewis, adding that he was always convinced of their innocence.

Attorney Gabi Silver, who is representing Johnson and Scott, said both men were "smiling from ear to ear."

"They're grateful ..happy," she said.

