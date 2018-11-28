Buy Photo Detroit police cruiser (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 53-year-old man was left in critical condition and a 30-year-old man was arrested on the city's west side following a confrontation between the two regarding a vehicle the younger man was trying to repossess Tuesday morning, police said.

The confrontation and shooting took place at 9:45 a.m. on the 19900 block of Stahelin, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The area is south of West Eight Mile and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the 30-year-old was repossessing a vehicle that was parked in the back of the property when the older man attacked him with a knife.

The 30-year-old, who has a license to carry a concealed handgun, pulled out a gun and shot the 53-year-old in the chest, police said.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, and he's listed in serious condition.

Police arrested the 30-year-old at the scene and transported him to the Detroit Detention Center, Lowe said.

