Reward offered for tips in fatal shooting of 5-year-old Detroiter
Two months after a shooting left a 5-year-old girl dead and her mother injured on Detroit's west side, Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering $2,500 for tips to find a suspect.
Investigators allege Izabella and Dejiza Coleman were sleeping in bed about 10 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 19000 block of Lyndon when a male dressed in dark clothing entered the home through the front door, walked to the bedroom and opened fire.
Detroit police have said the incident stemmed from a feud. Within hours, officers executing a search warrant related to a tip on a possible suspect in the shooting fatally shot a 46-year-old man.
Activists decried the action, while authorities say body camera footage shows the man was holding a gun when a member of an investigative team approached.
Meanwhile, two people arrested in connection with the Coleman shooting were released.
Izabella had recently been enrolled to start kindergarten and "was a great help to her mom" in helping care for a 3-year-old brother, Crime Stoppers officials said.
Her family spoke out about the loss during a press conference Wednesday.
If a tip leading to an arrest is received by 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Crime Stoppers plans to add $1,000 to its reward, the group announced.
Anyone with information can anonymously reach the group at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.
