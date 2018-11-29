A tour of Aretha Franklin's former Detroit home
A giant rose is seen in the carpet in the grand living space of the former Detroit home of Aretha Franklin. Long unoccupied, the 1927 home was opened for a media tour on Thursday.
A giant rose is seen in the carpet in the grand living space of the former Detroit home of Aretha Franklin.
Anthony Kellum, president of Kellum Mortgage in Troy, is the buyer of the recently sold house. He stand in the grand living space, adorned by a giant rose, in tribute to the singer's collaboration with Lauryn Hill. The house became known as the Rose Estate.
Anthony Kellum, president of Kellum Mortgage in Troy, is the buyer of the recently sold house. He stand in the grand living space, adorned by a giant rose, in tribute to the singer's collaboration with Lauryn Hill. The house became known as the Rose Estate. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Aretha Franklin's bedroom inside the Rose Estate is one of five bedrooms in the home, which covers 6,200 square feet.
Aretha Franklin's bedroom inside the Rose Estate is one of five bedrooms in the home, which covers 6,200 square feet. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A bright red standing tub is the centerpiece of a grand bathroom at the former home of Aretha Franklin.
A bright red standing tub is the centerpiece of a grand bathroom at the former home of Aretha Franklin. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A vanity and dressing area takes up one end of Aretha Franklin's bathroom.
A vanity and dressing area takes up one end of Aretha Franklin's bathroom. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Multi-colored tiles cover an entire second floor bathroom in the former Detroit home of Aretha Franklin.
Multi-colored tiles cover an entire second floor bathroom in the former Detroit home of Aretha Franklin. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The bright blue cabinets remain in the kitchen of the former home of Aretha Franklin.
The bright blue cabinets remain in the kitchen of the former home of Aretha Franklin. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A view of the other side of the kitchen.
A view of the other side of the kitchen. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The rear of Aretha Franklin's former home is a mix of brick, masonry and glass, with a broad area of brick pavers.
The rear of Aretha Franklin's former home is a mix of brick, masonry and glass, with a broad area of brick pavers. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Anthony O. Kellum, president of Kellum Mortgage in Troy, intends to update and renovate the historic home.
Anthony O. Kellum, president of Kellum Mortgage in Troy, intends to update and renovate the historic home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Double arches lead the way to one entrance of the home.
Double arches lead the way to one entrance of the home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Peeling wallpaper surrounds the windows in the former dining room.
Peeling wallpaper surrounds the windows in the former dining room. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
More tile adorns this half-bath.
More tile adorns this half-bath. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A chandelier dripping with crystals hangs from the ceiling in the main living space.
A chandelier dripping with crystals hangs from the ceiling in the main living space. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The interior was long neglected. Aretha Franklin had not lived there in about 10 years, according to buyer Anthony Kellum.
The interior was long neglected. Aretha Franklin had not lived there in about 10 years, according to buyer Anthony Kellum. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The carpeting extends to the second floor, which has a curved balustrade.
The carpeting extends to the second floor, which has a curved balustrade. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
One of the bathrooms in the former Aretha Franklin home.
One of the bathrooms in the former Aretha Franklin home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The flower theme extends to several areas of the home.
The flower theme extends to several areas of the home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Ribbons, flowers and tassels adorn a sconce.
Ribbons, flowers and tassels adorn a sconce. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The hallway outside the bedroom of Aretha Franklin is covered in rose wallpaper design.
The hallway outside the bedroom of Aretha Franklin is covered in rose wallpaper design. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The door handles to Aretha Franklin's bedroom are distinctive.
The door handles to Aretha Franklin's bedroom are distinctive. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Anthony O. Kellum, president of Kellum Mortgage, stands in the former bedroom of Aretha Franklin, decorated in pink.
Anthony O. Kellum, president of Kellum Mortgage, stands in the former bedroom of Aretha Franklin, decorated in pink. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Michigan developer Anthony O. Kellum can still hear his mother, Joanne, playing the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin when he was growing up as a child in Detroit.

    So when the opportunity presented itself earlier this fall to purchase Franklin's former home on the Detroit Golf Club after her death in August from pancreatic cancer, Kellum, the president of Kellum Mortgage, jumped at the chance.

    "It’s a very touching project for me," said Kellum, who paid $300,000. "When she (Aretha) passed, it hit me hard. So many memories went through my mind. My mom used to listen to Aretha Franklin all the time. She’d be around the house singing it. It took me back to that time."

    Kellum plans to start renovations to the 6,200 square foot house, located on the seventh hole of the club, in January and wrap up the project in late May, just in time for the PGA Tour at the Detroit Golf Club at the end of June. He hopes to rent the house out for the tournament.

    "I see this as an opportunity to not only revitalize an iconic property in the city I love but knowing how proud my mom would be if she were still here, makes this even more amazing."

    And while some have suggested he turn into a museum of some sort, Kellum has other plans. He wants to put the house on the market to be sold as a private home after the PGA tournament.

    "I think it’ll be great to get this house into the hands of a homeowner," said Kellum, who is based in Detroit and also passionate about creating more home ownership in the city.

    Built in 1927, the Franklin mansion has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, nine-foot ceilings and a heated three-car garage. And while it's architecturally sound, Kellum said it needs extensive work, including new water pipes and a slate roof. 

    It's been vacant for at least 10 years. Kellum estimates renovations will cost at least $350,000. He isn't sure why the house was vacant for so long.

    "She had several properties, and she’s an entertainer, and I just think she moved around," said Kellum, who has 28 years of experience in residential and commercial financing. "... She got out of sync with the property."

    And while some have suggested he got a deal on the house, Kellum calls the price fair. He toured it briefly before he bought it on Halloween.

    "I did a quick walkthrough, and I realized it was going to be a massive undertaking, but I realized it was something I wanted to be a part of it," he said. "...It needs a lot of work. I think the family understood and was fair. And I really appreciate them. They understand what we’re dealing with. They understand her legacy." 

    Kellum views the house as a metaphor for the city itself. It's seen its ups and downs, but it's on its way back.

    "This is an iconic Detroit property," he said. 

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

