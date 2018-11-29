Fight between man, woman sparks east side shooting
Detroit — Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting Thursday of a 28-year-old woman on the city's east side, officials said.
The shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the 11100 block of Whitehill Street near Whittier Avenue and Kelly Road, said Detroit police spokesman Dontae Freeman.
Police said the victim knows the suspect, a 28-year-old man, and officers are searching for him. Investigators believe the two have a relationship, Freeman said.
He said police spoke to witnesses and they told them the victim and the suspect were arguing, the suspect left the location, returned and shot the woman.
The woman was shot in the right leg and is listed in stable condition at a hospital, according to Freeman.
