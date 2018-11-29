Police line tape. (Photo: File)

Detroit — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Pingree Street near Dexter Avenue and Joy Road, said Detroit police spokesman Dontae Freeman.

Freeman said it appears the victim got into an altercation with a woman, left the area but then returned and the dispute continued.

The woman told police the man tried to enter her home, but she refused to let him in, according to officials.

She told officers she later heard shots from outside her home and called police, Freeman said. Officers arrived and found the victim.

Freeman said police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but the victim's wound could have been self-inflicted.

