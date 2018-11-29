Buy Photo Light flurries are expected to continue Thursday. Temperatures are expected to rise for the weekend with rain for most of the day Saturday. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Shovels? Not so much. Umbrellas? Get them ready for a "good soaking" Saturday.

The National Weather Service in White Lake Township reports temperatures will remain chilly Thursday, with highs in the low 30s with light flurries expected by Thursday afternoon.

"We're not expecting any major accumulation and it probably will be well-under 1 inch," said weather service meteorologist Alex Manion.

The highs will reach the low 30s and by this evening, and Manion says to look for a wintry mix with freezing drizzle until early Friday.

Friday looks much like Thursday but a bit warmer with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

"We'll stay dry for the bulk of the day," Manion said. "It will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon and evening, but we're not expecting rain or snow."

A warm-up begins Saturday, but it will be wet.

"Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 40s, with rain falling by morning and a good soaking through the entire day," Manion said. "Those warmer temperatures come with a price."

Milder temperatures make their way here by Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. But not for long.

"A cold front swings through and temperatures will drop down quickly to the upper 30s by Monday," Manion said. "So it will be short-lived."

How does this drizzly, chilly, wintry-mix weather compare to this time last year?

"It was considerably warmer this time last year," he said. "On Nov. 28, last year, it was 65 degrees, and we saw highs in the 40s to 50s for almost the entirety of November, reaching into the 60s a couple of times."

He said this month, most of the days only reached highs into the 30s. The average high last year at this time was 47.8 degrees. As of today, it is 42.1 degrees.

