Detroit — An 18-year-old woman died Wednesday after being shot in the head on Detroit's east side, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened at 12:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Dobel Street near Van Dyke and McNichols, said Detroit police spokesman Dontae Freeman.

Police took a 20-year-old male suspect, who was in a relationship with the victim, into custody and recovered a weapon at the scene, he said.

The suspect told police he went outside of the home where the incident happened and heard shots, according to authorities. He said he went back inside the home and found the victim on the floor with a gunshot wound to her head, officials said.

Police continue to investigate, Freeman said.

