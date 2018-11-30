Buy Photo Detroit police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Friday night near the Russell Industrial Center. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Friday night near the Russell Industrial Center.

The incident was reported in the 1600 block of Clay, in the area of the large redeveloped complex that's home to numerous artistic ventures.

Authorities have not released additional details about either victim or possible suspects. More information was expected later Friday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260.

