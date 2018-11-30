Buy Photo A camera is seen here in the windshield of a Detroit police car. (Photo: Robin Buckson/ The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit – A shooting after an attempted robbery on the west side of Detroit Thursday night left a man hospitalized.

The victim, 48, was standing in front of a home in the 17000 block of West Seven Mile at 7 p.m. when two young men attempted to rob him, according to the Detroit Police Department.

As the victim walked away, police said, he heard gunshots and felt pain in a leg. He saw the men, described as 16 to 19 years old, get into a white vehicle and drive away.

The victim is listed in temporary serious condition.

The 17000 block of West Seven Mile is about a half mile east of the Southfield Freeway.

