Detroit – Police are asking the public for help to find suspects in connection with the fatal Nov. 15 shooting of a man on the city's east side.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 8:49 a.m. in the 20000 block of Moross near Interstate 94.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot multiple times while sitting inside a white Mercury Grand Marquis, according to authorities.

Police said a the suspect in the shooting arrived at the scene in a black Jeep Wrangler, got out of the vehicle's passenger side, walked up to the victim's vehicle and fired several shots into it.

The suspect then got back into the Jeep and it fled west on Moross and the north on Kelly Road.

Anyone with information about the shooting, the suspect or the vehicle should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

