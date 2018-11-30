Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A driver ran a red light after an aborted police chase, collided with two other vehicles, rolled his car and died in Detroit Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A police spokesman, citing a preliminary report, said the victim was a man driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Sonata. Others were injured, though the report did not say how many, how seriously or from which cars.

Police said an officer saw the Hyundai speeding eastbound on Chalfonte around 3:20 p.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver turned left onto northbound Hubbell and the officer pursued him, activating his scout car's lights and sirens.

As the driver accelerated, police said, the officer ended his pursuit and deactivated the lights and sirens. The Hyundai ran a red light at Fenkell, made impact with the other two cars and rolled over, trapping the driver in the car.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A WJBK-TV (Channel 2) report said he had three passengers, all of whom were injured.

Police said they are investigating the incident to assure policies and procedures were followed.

