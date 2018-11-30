Michigan State Police patch (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A 17-year-old worried about getting in trouble with his parents wound up in trouble with the Michigan State Police instead — for driving 138 mph.

The curfew-fearing young man from Grand Blanc was spotted in the left northbound lane of I-75 by a trooper — at least he wasn't in the right lane — and tried to duck off onto E. Holly Road, but was caught.

The incident actually occurred Nov. 23, but wasn't revealed by the state police until a series of bemused tweets Thursday.

"SMH Award: 17 and late for curfew!" the first tweet said, using the shorthand version of "shaking my head."

The traffic stop came at 8:45 p.m., state police said, and the vehicle traveling at nearly twice the 70 mph speed limit was an unspecified 2012 Chevrolet.

The driver was passing cars and ducking in and out of lanes "because he was late for his 9 30 P curfew," the next tweet explained. "The trooper gave the kid a break on the reckless driving charge, but he did earn a ticket for 138/70 and the SMH award."

The award does not come with a trophy, but the winner will receive a personalized court appearance.

nrubin@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/11/30/grand-blanc-teen-speeding-138-mph-75/2159911002/