Detroit – Natural gas service has been restored to Detroit’s Belle Isle.

Detroit-based DTE Energy Co. says service was returned Saturday morning and that crews were working with utility customers on the island park in the Detroit River to relight service to individual buildings.

A DTE Energy contractor preparing to feed an electric line beneath the river struck a natural gas line Thursday. The flow of gas was shut off. No injuries were reported.

Crews were in the process of converting buildings on Belle Isle from Detroit Public Lighting infrastructure to a new grid operated by DTE Energy.

