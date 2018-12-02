LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Derrick Jones was driving on Interstate 75 on his way to Cedar Point in 1996 when he saw a new dark cherry Impala and instantly knew it was his dream car. 

Two years later, he found one at a dealership for $24,500 and had to have it. Jones, a material handler for Chrysler, said he'll never sell. 

"It's been my baby ever since and she only comes out of the garage from May to October," said Jones, 56, of Roseville. "It was the last General Motors full body car. They don't make cars like this anymore. It's solid, safe... room to zoom as they say."

The Chevy Impala through the years
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A 1958 Chevy Impala cruises down Woodward Ave. in Clawson, August 10, 2013.
Buy Photo
A 1958 Chevy Impala cruises down Woodward Ave. in Clawson, August 10, 2013. Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The logo from a "Viper Red" 1958 Chevy Impala at the annual Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Michigan on August 15, 2009.
Buy Photo
The logo from a "Viper Red" 1958 Chevy Impala at the annual Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Michigan on August 15, 2009. Brandy Baker , The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Al Bitell of Livonia sits with his 1958 Chevrolet Impala during a design show as part of the Woodward Dream Cruise at 13 Mile and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, August 12th 2015:
Buy Photo
Al Bitell of Livonia sits with his 1958 Chevrolet Impala during a design show as part of the Woodward Dream Cruise at 13 Mile and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, August 12th 2015: Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Promotional photo of a 1958 Chevrolet Impala.
Promotional photo of a 1958 Chevrolet Impala. General Motors promotional image
Fullscreen
A 1958 Impala at the 19th annual Rockin Rods n' Rochester in Rochester, August 12, 2018.
Buy Photo
A 1958 Impala at the 19th annual Rockin Rods n' Rochester in Rochester, August 12, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kurt Machacek and his father Bob Machacek, of Farmington Hills, with their 1958 Chevrolet Impala during the Concours d'Elegance at St. John's in Plymouth.
Kurt Machacek and his father Bob Machacek, of Farmington Hills, with their 1958 Chevrolet Impala during the Concours d'Elegance at St. John's in Plymouth. Charles V. Tines, Charles V. Tines
Fullscreen
A white Chevy Impala motors past vintage Chevy ads decorating the side of the Art Van Furniture on Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, August 19, 2011.
Buy Photo
A white Chevy Impala motors past vintage Chevy ads decorating the side of the Art Van Furniture on Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, August 19, 2011. The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1959 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport in downtown Pontiac.
Buy Photo
A 1959 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport in downtown Pontiac. Charles V. Tines, Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Side panel detail of a 1960 Chevy Impala owned by Jay Harbin of Berkeley, Mich.
Buy Photo
Side panel detail of a 1960 Chevy Impala owned by Jay Harbin of Berkeley, Mich. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1960 Chevy Impala owned by Jay Harbin of Berkley.
Buy Photo
A 1960 Chevy Impala owned by Jay Harbin of Berkley. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
George Lusk of St. Clair Shores Mi. with his purple 1960 Chevrolet Impala in Royal Oak, August 14th 2007.
Buy Photo
George Lusk of St. Clair Shores Mi. with his purple 1960 Chevrolet Impala in Royal Oak, August 14th 2007. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This 1960 Chevrolet Impala Super Sports makes its way down Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills.
Buy Photo
This 1960 Chevrolet Impala Super Sports makes its way down Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills. Charles V. Tines, Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1960 Impala makes its way down 12 mile road for the Berkley Cruisefest parade, August 14, 2015.
A 1960 Impala makes its way down 12 mile road for the Berkley Cruisefest parade, August 14, 2015. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gay Pousho of White Lake poses with her 1960 Chevrolet Impala Convertiblle in downtown Pontiac.
Gay Pousho of White Lake poses with her 1960 Chevrolet Impala Convertiblle in downtown Pontiac. Charles V. Tines
Fullscreen
A 1961 Chevrolet Impala on Woodward avenue, in Pontiac, August 18th 2007.
Buy Photo
A 1961 Chevrolet Impala on Woodward avenue, in Pontiac, August 18th 2007. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The trunk of a 61 Impala with batteries and hydraulics draws stares. "A 61' amazing Impala" says Daniel Zaid as he looks over the spotless chromed out engine during the Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, August 16, 2014.
Buy Photo
The trunk of a 61 Impala with batteries and hydraulics draws stares. "A 61' amazing Impala" says Daniel Zaid as he looks over the spotless chromed out engine during the Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, August 16, 2014. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1962 Chevrolet Impala passes by several spectators, Friday Aug. 14, 2015, on Woodward near 11 Mile Rd., in Royal Oak.
Buy Photo
A 1962 Chevrolet Impala passes by several spectators, Friday Aug. 14, 2015, on Woodward near 11 Mile Rd., in Royal Oak. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The front of a 1962 Chevrolet Impala owned by Jim Grant of Frasier in Ferndale, Mich. on August 19, 2011.
Buy Photo
The front of a 1962 Chevrolet Impala owned by Jim Grant of Frasier in Ferndale, Mich. on August 19, 2011. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The 1962 Impala SS belonging to Lee Brown of Trenton was a crowd favorite along Fort Street for the Downriver Dream Cruise in Southgate on Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Buy Photo
The 1962 Impala SS belonging to Lee Brown of Trenton was a crowd favorite along Fort Street for the Downriver Dream Cruise in Southgate on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 409 Cubin Inch Chevy engine logo of a 1962 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport owned by John Schraufnagel in Birmingham.
Buy Photo
A 409 Cubin Inch Chevy engine logo of a 1962 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport owned by John Schraufnagel in Birmingham. Charles V. Tines, Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marcus William of Port Huron cruises with his friend Katie Ellis in his 1963 Chevy Impala with 22" rims during the Dream Cruise, August 17, 2013.
Buy Photo
Marcus William of Port Huron cruises with his friend Katie Ellis in his 1963 Chevy Impala with 22" rims during the Dream Cruise, August 17, 2013. Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A modified 1963 Chevy Impala during the Ultimate Riders Car Club at Fairmount Park in Riverside, Calif, March 5, 2017
A modified 1963 Chevy Impala during the Ultimate Riders Car Club at Fairmount Park in Riverside, Calif, March 5, 2017 Robert Gauthier, TNS
Fullscreen
A 1963 Chevrolet Impala convertible filled with stuffed animals heads south on Woodward, Friday Aug. 19, 2011.
Buy Photo
A 1963 Chevrolet Impala convertible filled with stuffed animals heads south on Woodward, Friday Aug. 19, 2011. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The tail light of a 1963 Impala SS cruising down Woodward Ave. during the Dream Cruise, August 16, 2008.
Buy Photo
The tail light of a 1963 Impala SS cruising down Woodward Ave. during the Dream Cruise, August 16, 2008. Velvet S. McNeil, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The tail lights of a 1964 Chevrolet Impala. Dream Cruisers on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak on August 14, 2009. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
The tail lights of a 1964 Chevrolet Impala. Dream Cruisers on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak on August 14, 2009. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1964 Chevy Impala, owned by Thomas Cavataio, of Grosse Pointe Woods outside Comerica Park, in Detrot, June 24, 2008.
A 1964 Chevy Impala, owned by Thomas Cavataio, of Grosse Pointe Woods outside Comerica Park, in Detrot, June 24, 2008. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit Ne
Fullscreen
A 1964 Chevy Impala owned by Thomas Cavataio drives down Woodward Ave. in Detroit, June 24, 2008
A 1964 Chevy Impala owned by Thomas Cavataio drives down Woodward Ave. in Detroit, June 24, 2008 Charles V. Tines, Charles V. Tines, The Detroit Ne
Fullscreen
A 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS convertible owned by Victor Dragna of St. Clair Shores.
A 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS convertible owned by Victor Dragna of St. Clair Shores. Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A 1965 Chevrolet Impala SuperSport, 454 Cubic inch V-8 owned by Glenn Hickman of Holly, in Royal Oak, August 13th 2008.
Buy Photo
A 1965 Chevrolet Impala SuperSport, 454 Cubic inch V-8 owned by Glenn Hickman of Holly, in Royal Oak, August 13th 2008. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bob Walker of Windsor, performs a burnout in his 1965 Chevrolet Impala with a 409 cubic inch engine, Saturday Sept. 27, 2014, during nostalgia drag racing at Milan Dragway in Milan.
Buy Photo
Bob Walker of Windsor, performs a burnout in his 1965 Chevrolet Impala with a 409 cubic inch engine, Saturday Sept. 27, 2014, during nostalgia drag racing at Milan Dragway in Milan. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
John Benny's 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport is seen, Thursday Aug. 11, 2016, at his home in Waterford.
Buy Photo
John Benny's 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport is seen, Thursday Aug. 11, 2016, at his home in Waterford. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
John Benny's 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport triple taillights are seen, Thursday Aug. 11, 2016, at his home in Waterford.
Buy Photo
John Benny's 1965 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport triple taillights are seen, Thursday Aug. 11, 2016, at his home in Waterford. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1965 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe
A 1965 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe Promotional photo by General Motors
Fullscreen
Alonda Hagood (left) and Jackie Good (center), both of Detroit, check out Bernard Hatcher's 1965 Chevrolet Impala on display during the 50th Greater Grace Temple Block Party, Saturday, July 21, 2012.
Buy Photo
Alonda Hagood (left) and Jackie Good (center), both of Detroit, check out Bernard Hatcher's 1965 Chevrolet Impala on display during the 50th Greater Grace Temple Block Party, Saturday, July 21, 2012. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A southbound Impala during Friday night cruising on Woodward Avenue north of 13 Mile Rd. in Royal Oak, Mich. on Aug. 14, 2015.
Buy Photo
A southbound Impala during Friday night cruising on Woodward Avenue north of 13 Mile Rd. in Royal Oak, Mich. on Aug. 14, 2015. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1968 Chevrolet Impala SS wagon is part of a collection of cars owned by Ken Lingenfelter, at his showroom in Brighton, April 10, 2017.
A 1968 Chevrolet Impala SS wagon is part of a collection of cars owned by Ken Lingenfelter, at his showroom in Brighton, April 10, 2017. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Chevrolet Impala at the North American Auto Show at Cobo Conference Center in Detroit, Michigan on January 7, 2002.
Buy Photo
A Chevrolet Impala at the North American Auto Show at Cobo Conference Center in Detroit, Michigan on January 7, 2002. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 2014 Impala is lifted to the top of the Chevrolet fountain at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on April 1, 2013.
Buy Photo
A 2014 Impala is lifted to the top of the Chevrolet fountain at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on April 1, 2013. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ
A 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ General Motors promotional image
Fullscreen
Joe Horisk's 1961 Chevy Impala was created from parts of two Chevy Bubbletop coupes to create an amazing looking wagon for the Autorama show at Cobo Center in Detroit, February 26, 2016.
Joe Horisk's 1961 Chevy Impala was created from parts of two Chevy Bubbletop coupes to create an amazing looking wagon for the Autorama show at Cobo Center in Detroit, February 26, 2016. Daniel Mears, Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A 2018 Chevrolet Impala
A 2018 Chevrolet Impala General Motors promotional image
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    Last week, GM announced it would be slashing six four-door cars from its line up following the automaker's decision to idle three assembly plants and two transmission plants to save $6 billion by 2020. 

    The Buick LaCrosse, Cruze and Volt, Cadillac CT6 and XTS, and the legendary  Chevrolet Impala will no longer be produced when GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Lordstown Complex and Oshawa Assembly plants go dark next year.

    More: GM stopping work at 5 plants, laying off salaried workers

    Celebrating 60 years in 2018

    Debuting in 1958, the Chevy Impala was Chevy’s most expensive passenger model and was one of the best selling cars in the United States. It introduced the Impala SS (Super Sport) in 1961. It went unseen for almost seven years after producing the sixth generation in 1985, but was resurrected by GM designer Jon Moss as a concept car in the 1993 Detroit Auto Show, according to Complex

    The Impala grew more popularity when it was used for taxis and as police cruisers over the years and was named the best-selling single nameplate in history with well over 1 million Impalas sold in 1965, according to Motortrend

    After a short hiatus after 1996, the Impala was reintroduced as a 2000 model, production on the model has been planned to end on June 1, 2019. 

    The Impala recently entered its tenth generation of production, becoming the sedan of choice for countless families — including many in Metro Detroit — over its five-decade-long run.

    Jones and Daniel Gersch are members of the Michigan Impala SS Legends, a club of Impala owners. The two became friends during club meetups 15 years ago. 

    Gersch from St. Clair Shores built his 1984 Impala with his father in the early 1990s and by 2002, he spent $15,000 on the 1996 Impala. 

    "When I got hired at Ford in 2002 I could finally afford it and it's something I've always wanted and it's been my baby," said Gersch, 41. "It has never seen snow and barely any rain. I was offered $20,000 in front of my wife and I want a Mustang Convertible very bad... So it wasn’t easy, but I realized I can buy a Mustang any day of the week, I don’t even want to try finding another 1996 Impala."

    His uncles, Richard and Robert Lisiecki have worked at the Hamtramck plant for 42 years alongside all of Robert's children. Gersch said news of the impending plant shut down devastated the family. 

    "Losing the Impala is heartbreaking and such a shame, but we'd rather lose that than lose GM," Gersch said. "It's breaking the family apart and they all have to look for work elsewhere."

    Gersch has taken his metallic Impala cross-country to compete in autocross, road and drag races through Impala SS Clubs of America. 

    "The furthest I've taken it was Atlanta to race it. On a closed track with an ambulance, I got it to 137 mph in Charlotte, North Carolina," he said. "But it's not made for that. More of a short runner and autocrossing we often do in Livonia."

    Antonio Clegg from East Pointe has won multiple awards for his 1996 Impala SS that he found at an Ohio dealership in 2007 and purchased as a wedding present to his wife, current GM executive Cathy Clegg. He paid $13,000 for the car then and after fixing it up to car-show condition, he now has it valued at $25,000, he said. 

    "For me, it was more my dream car, the car you see in the movies... a more urban car that showed you had a good job and were really cool," said Clegg, 48. "On a good weekend, we take it to car shows. Right now I'm getting the trunk redone and installing a new sound system so I can attend the Chicago Midwest Mayhem competition next year.

    "I'm disappointed and it's very sad if you follow it's long history," he added. "My son is only 4 now, but he already wants it."

    Antonio Yelder from Detroit purchased his 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premiere V6 in May and says he likes to stand out from the multiple Dodge Chargers and Challengers he sees along the streets. 

    "It is stylish, nice curves, and is a modern-day Impala," said Yelder, 35. "I paid $41,000 for my car and I always get compliments." 

    He considered the Dodge Charger that offers a small V8 Hemi option starting around $38,000, but considering he is a truck driver, he said: "I do not need anything that will possibly get me any tickets."

    "In my opinion, if GM updates the Impala to the next generation, they will be back in the game. They continuously update the Malibu, which in my opinion is a ladies car, why not the Impala?" Yelder said. "Bring back the rear wheel drive and or give it a V8 option. Market it your product right... and you'll have a hit. I love sedans, and i would love to see and purchase a new model Impala.

    "Don't drive us (the consumers) to the other brands (like) Dodge, Toyota, Mazda," he said."

    srahal@detroitnews.com
    Twitter: @SarahRahal_

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/02/impala-enthusiasts-sad-see-legendary-car-slashed-lineup/2156894002/