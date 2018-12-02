Police say three women, ages 29, 55 and 75, were leaving the home when the suspect approached them on foot at the home's driveway and forced them back inside. (Photo: .)

Detroit — A man, was killed as he carried out home invasion on Detroit's west side, police said.

The home invasion and fatal shooting took place Sunday at 10:40 a.m. on the 9000 block of Mark Twain, north of Joy Road and east of Hubbell.

Police say three women, ages 29, 55 and 75, were leaving the home when the suspect approached them on foot at the home's driveway and forced them back inside.

While inside, police say the 55-year-old woman pulled a gun and fired two shots at the man, hitting him at least once in his chest.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect is unidentified at the moment.

