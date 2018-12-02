Police: 1 hurt, 1 flees rollover crash in SW Detroit
Detroit — Police are looking for a driver who they say fled on foot from the scene of a rollover crash early Sunday in southwest Detroit.
The crash left one man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from head trauma and in critical condition at a hospital.
Police say the crash took place about 2:40 a.m. in the area of Waterman and Regular, south of Dix-Vernor and west of Livernois.
Police say a 2008 black Cadillac Escalade was traveling northbound on Waterman when its driver ignored a stop sign and hit another a black car traveling west on Regular.
The Escalade rolled over on impact, police say — then its driver left the scene on foot. The Escalade has Michigan plates, number DRA 9786, police said.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/02/man-flees-rollover-crash-southwest-detroit/2182947002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs