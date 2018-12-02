Police say a 2008 black Cadillac Escalade was traveling northbound on Waterman when its driver ignored a stop sign and hit another a black car traveling west on Regular. (Photo: .)

Detroit — Police are looking for a driver who they say fled on foot from the scene of a rollover crash early Sunday in southwest Detroit.

The crash left one man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from head trauma and in critical condition at a hospital.

Police say the crash took place about 2:40 a.m. in the area of Waterman and Regular, south of Dix-Vernor and west of Livernois.

Police say a 2008 black Cadillac Escalade was traveling northbound on Waterman when its driver ignored a stop sign and hit another a black car traveling west on Regular.

The Escalade rolled over on impact, police say — then its driver left the scene on foot. The Escalade has Michigan plates, number DRA 9786, police said.

