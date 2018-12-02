A 34-year-old man was in stable condition after being shot Sunday at a gas station in Detroit, according to police.

Detroit police Officer Vanessa Burt said the suspect, a male, was not in custody. The victim told police he did not who shot him or why.

The victim told officials that at 5:30 p.m., the suspect exited the gas station at 4415 W. Vernor Highway in southwest Detroit, across from Clark Park, and fired a handgun in his direction. The victim was shot in the stomach.

He was privately driven to a hospital, Burt said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.

