A 30-year-old man was in critical condition Sunday with gunshot wounds after an altercation, according to police.

A 29-year-old female was detained and a weapon secured, police said, after a physical altercation in the 14000 block of Corbett Avenue on Detroit's east side. The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and arm.

Witnesses told officers that at about 2:29 p.m. during the altercation, the victim produced a knife. The suspect then retrieved a shotgun and fired shots, striking the victim.

The man fled the location and flagged down police about a block away at the intersection of Chalmers and Maiden streets, where medics responded and transported him to the hospital.

Detroit police Officer Vanessa Burt said it was unclear what the individuals' relationship was.

