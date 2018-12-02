It was just after 9:15 a.m. on the 5000 block of Lawton — north of West Warren, west of Interstate 96 — when a neighbor of the woman called 911 to report that a woman was they saw the woman lying on the ground unresponsive in a field between their homes. unresponsive. (Photo: .)

Detroit — The body woman who is believed to be in her early-to-mid 60s was found outside of her home by a neighbor Sunday morning on the city's west side.

It was just after 9:15 a.m. on the 5000 block of Lawton — north of West Warren, west of Interstate 96 — when a neighbor called 911 to report that a woman was lying on the ground unresponsive in a field between their homes.

Medics found the woman unresponsive and took her to a hospital, but she died. The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police describe her only as a black woman about 60 to 65 years old.

