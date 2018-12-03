Buy Photo file (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit – Two shooting scenes, one on Detroit's east side and one on the west side, have left three people wounded early Monday, police said.

Just after 1 a.m. at an eatery on the 22000 block of Fenkell, a 27-year-old man was approached by a 24-year-old man, said Dontae Freeman, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. The area is just west of Lahser. A conversation between the two became a physical fight and a third man also became involved in the fight.

At that point the 27-year-old, a concealed pistol license holder, pulled out a handgun and shot the 24-year-old man in his hip before calling 911. After being transported to the hospital, the 24-year-old was listed in temporary serious condition.

A time later, a man turned up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip. He's also listed temporary serious. Police aren't yet certain whether he is the second man who joined in the fight.

Police detained the CPL holder for questioning.

About 90 minutes later, about 20 miles away on the 10000 block of Whitehill on the city's east side, a 27-year-old man was entering his home when he was approached on foot by two men. The area is north of Harper and east of East Outer Drive.

The Whitehill resident was robbed and then shot in the left thigh before the suspects fled.

After being privately transported to the hospital, the victim was listed in temporary serious condition. No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

