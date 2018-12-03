Detroit police are looking for three suspects who robbed a Footlocker store on Livernois near Seven Mile on Nov. 18. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are asking the public for help to identify three men who broke into a west-side Detroit shoe store and made off with merchandise.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 5:15 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Footlocker shoe store located on the 19000 block of Livernois near Seven Mile Road. Surveillance photos showed the thieves made of with boxes labeled with the Air Jordan logo.

The suspects gained entry into the store by making a hole in the business' rear exterior wall, according to authorities.

Once inside, the suspects took clothing and shoes. Police said they believe the suspects are behind break-ins and thefts of other businesses in the area.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery should call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

