A parishioner at a Detroit church spotted an odd object near the front door Sunday afternoon, police and members say: a skull in a flower pot.

The visitor to Greater Marion Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in the 15000 block of Grand River initially thought the remains might have been a leftover Halloween decoration, the Rev. Joseph Blankenship said Monday. "The more they looked, it didn’t seem like it."

Officers were called to the house of worship and retrieved the skull, which appeared to be human and was missing the lower jaw, the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

Investigators were waiting for the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office to determine whether it is human, police said. Other details were not released.

Church members are not sure how long the remains were on their doorstep.

"This doesn’t happen everyday," Blankenship said.

