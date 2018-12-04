A 29-year-old man told investigators that he was at a Project Green Light location in the 11000 block of Woodward about 11 p.m. Nov. 25 when he stopped to talk with two people in a 2006 Dodge Durango. (Photo: .)

Three people have been charged in an armed robbery on Detroit's west side, police said Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man told investigators that he was at a Project Green Light location in the 11000 block of Woodward about 11 p.m. Nov. 25 when he stopped to talk with two people in a 2006 Dodge Durango.

At one point, the front passenger "produced a silver and black handgun and demanded money from the victim," officials said in a statement.

Officers canvassed the area and spotted the Dodge parked at a gas station in the 11000 block of Hamilton, less than a mile away, according to the release.

All three men inside were arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center. Investigators recovered two handguns and impounded their car.

The three were arraigned on Nov. 27.

Johnathon Allen, 23, and Grandtez Burris, 20, were charged with one count of armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm, police said.

Dohntea Burris, 18, was charged with one count of armed robbery.

